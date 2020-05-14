Brands are increasingly all-in with purpose. They need to be even more resolute, though, during a global crisis that is causing tremendous economic difficulty for so many.
Will companies stick to their purpose commitment when survival is a real concern? And how can they best do so? Those are among the myriad key issues tackled during this podcast, brought to you by Ruder Finn and featuring Monica Marshall, global lead at RF Relate and head of Ruder Finn’s DC office.
A true industry leader whose résumé includes a nearly 10-year stint with the United Nations’ World Food Programme, Marshall is confident that comms can lead the way.
“You can demonstrate your purpose in how you communicate.” That was just one of numerous pieces of counsel she offered during a podcast that touched on vital issues including PR’s key internal and external roles, evolving consumer expectations, as well as the pandemic’s impact on activism and NGOs.