Lara Vandenberg launches talent marketplace Publicist

NEW YORK: Publicist fully launched its online marketplace last week for freelance PR and communications services following a beta test.

The platform’s goal is to provide flexible and scalable support for brands, while rewarding talent entering the freelance market in a time of furloughs and layoffs.

Founder and CEO Lara Vandenberg created Publicist after three years in communications and marketing with content intelligence startup Knotch.

Vandenberg distinguished Publicist from traditional platforms for crowdsourcing skillsets.

“Publicist is very much a technology platform,” she said, and to her knowledge, the first of its kind for PR and communications.

“Everybody is vetted for the platform,” she said. “I was looking for a service like this myself a couple of years ago and found that the talent wasn’t vetted.”

Brands can connect directly with freelancers on the platform without Publicist acting as an intermediary.

Vandenberg says the offering is timely, with the last two months seeing brands downsizing internal teams and agencies reducing workforces, as well as the challenge of finding freelance PR specialists who can readily adopt the voice and tone of a brand client.

“There’s a rigorous onboarding process, including identifying the brands and agencies you previously worked for,” said Vandenberg. “On the brand side, they can be quite specific about what they want. They’re only going to be connected with the right people.”

PR and communications professionals make up only part of Publicist’s marketplace, which also includes go-to-market strategists, growth marketers, interim CMOs, content creators and digital and social strategists.