Julius Works acquires fellow influencer marketing software platform HYPR

NEW YORK: Julius Works has acquired competitor HYPR Brands.

The deal brings together two of the leading software vendors in the influencer marketing space, responsible for discovering influencers and streamlining and scaling their use by major brands.

Julius’ clients include Edelman, FleishmanHillard and MSL, while HYPR’s list includes Dentsu Aegis Network and Havas, making the deal a significant consolidation in the influencer marketing space for agencies.

With the influencer marketing industry set to be worth $15 billion by 2022, according to Business Insider Intelligence estimates based on Mediakix data, the combined Julius and HYPR will serve the largest enterprise customer base in the space, with more than 200 brands and agencies, the companies said in a statement.

The former competitors said that although merging the platforms could take up to a year, their goal is to preserve the strongest features of each, such as robust influencer profiles from Julius and 12 million influencer databases from HYPR.

"We’re excited about this transaction bringing together two market leaders in influencer marketing SaaS,” said Gil Eyal, founder and CEO of HYPR, in a statement. “HYPR and Julius have long been aligned on serving the enterprise market with best-in-class technology and service, so customers of both platforms will benefit from this combination."