New agency news this morning: Dentsu Aegis Network is moving all of its non-Japanese creative shops into a new network called -- now this is a WiFi password -- Dentsumcgarrybowen. Merlee Jayme in Singapore and Jon Dupuis in New York will be co-presidents, according to Campaign.

Restaurant owners, elected officials and antitrust experts are trying to tap the brakes on Uber’s possible takeover of rival Grubhub. The deal would grow Uber’s meal delivery market share in New York City nearly four-fold from 17% to 80%, according to the Financial Times. The deal could be another headache for restaurant owners already hampered by fees from food-delivery apps, according to Fast Company.

What the CDC is saying. The Centers for Disease Control is getting ready to warn doctors to watch for an inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to COVID-19 infection, according to CNN. First reported in New York, the syndrome’s symptoms include fever, inflammation and poor function in one or more organs.

Who’s benefiting from lockdown? Tencent. The company’s Q1 earnings beat expectations due to better-than-expected performances in advertising and fintech as well as the strength of its gaming business. Online games were up 31% year-over-year, according to CNBC.

2019 was a boom year at Allison+Partners, with revenue up 19% in the U.S. and 23% globally, giving it an 18th consecutive year of top-line growth. About two-thirds was from expanded mandates from clients including Deloitte, Denny’s and Samsung. Read more in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.