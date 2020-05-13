Vietnam agency offers free consultation for SMEs

Ho Chi Minh-based independent outfit EloQ Communications has launched a pro bono service for SMEs that wish to operate in the Vietnam market. This service—which will be sustained throughout 2020—aims to help companies identify marketing and comms opportunities to promote their businesses within a budget.

"We want to contribute practical values to the community with our communications expertise," said Clara Ly-Le, managing director of EloQ Communications.

"[We want to help SMEs and start-ups that are] inexperienced in executing communications activities and help them deliver their services and products to the market. These solutions would enhance their competitive advantage to compete against large and long-time existing competitors in Vietnam."

Through the programme, SMEs will receive strategic consultation to identify opportunities and pragmatic comms tactics to promote their brands. Each one-to-one online session will be 30 minutes long. To sign up, businesses can schedule their appointments here.

"SMEs or start-ups usually operate under a tight budget, making them wary about investing in advertising and comms. However, based on their scale and budget, we would propose suitable and timely methods that best fit their service or product category. Therefore, these small-scale businesses will avoid overspending on expensive and ineffective activities," said Duy Ly, head of external relations at EloQ Communications.

EloQ specialises in PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning.

