New Zealand agency Pead rebrands

Auckland-based agency Pead has rebranded to We Are Pead with the hopes to "challenge the traditional agency landscape and marketing framework". The rebrand includes a renewed set of offerings, the name change and a swanky new visual identity (pictured below).

Director of integrated strategy Kelly Grindle told PRWeek Asia the rebrand had been in the pipeline for a few months, but COVID-19 made the reason for a revamped brand even more important.

"Launching a new brand in the midst of a global pandemic is fairly unusual but this virus has already led to a monumental shift in the way we operate. Bauer Media—the largest lifestyle media house in New Zealand—has withdrawn from the market; clients are re-evaluating their agency relationships; budgets are being reforecast; and marketers are already asking "what's next?", said Grindle.

"A crisis such as this obviously causes a lot of damage, but it also creates a lot of opportunities, and we think this new positioning and a fresh brand will allows us to continue growing the phenomenal relationship we've built over the last twenty years."

We Are Pead, like most agencies, has seen dropouts in events, activations and consumer PR services during this period, but on the other hand, a spike in demand for corporate comms, content, and social media. The agency's in-house specialists cover areas such as government relations, corporate comms, social and digital, content creation and events and activations.

"This has helped underscore our investment in the new brand, and if we want to continue to deliver growth and excellence, we can't rest on our laurels," said Grindle.

"It's also led to a new way of working for the agency—embracing remote working, adopting new technology, and challenging our traditional ways of thinking. I'd argue that some of the work we've executed in the last few weeks has been amongst the best we've delivered, given the circumstances."

Its new shared ownership model also allows the business to remain independent and entirely New Zealand-owned.

Grindle added that clients in New Zealand have reacted to crisis in different ways. While some businesses have recognised the importance of continued investment, others have opted to execute activity more tactically. Some industries (including tourism) have needed to scale back.

We Are Pead's clients include BMW, Huawei, Unilever, New Zealand Fashion Week, L'Oreal, Xero, Uber, Tourism New Zealand, PUMA, Dole, Precinct Properties, Invivo Wines, Nespresso and Recorded Music New Zealand.

