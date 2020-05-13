Tickr launches COVID-19 Brand Risk Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO: With communications teams facing the challenge of representing clients against the backdrop of a global pandemic, analytics platform Tickr has launched the COVID-19 Brand Risk Monitor for agencies.

Tickr tracks media coverage and social media conversations for brands, competitors, products, categories and keywords and provides reporting through customizable dashboards. The COVID-19 Brand Risk Monitor enables agencies to serve multiple clients through one license, pulling data on the pandemic into a single interface.

“The media dialogue about COVID-19 is having a significant impact on brands in travel and hospitality, fast-moving consumer goods, media, finance, retail, pharma, technology and more,” said Tyler Peppel, founder and CEO of Tickr. “We are living in the midst of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Tickr’s COVID-19 Brand Risk Monitor helps agency communications teams to manage that unpredictability by keeping their finger on the pulse of the media conversation in real-time.”