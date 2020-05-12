UK agency wins global Jura whisky brief

Frank PR has been tasked with delivering a global communications strategy for the brand that tells the story of Jura whisky (distillery pictured), first crafted on the Scottish island of Jura in 1810.

Located 60 miles off the West Coast of Scotland, the distillery is a major business for Jura’s population of 212 people.

The island has one road, a pub and just about every family either works in the distillery or with whisky-related tourism.

Frank’s brief is to develop this brand story for Jura, highlighting the link between the community, the whisky and the production process.

The agency will also deliver a UK press office programme, support Jura’s new product releases, and organise sampling opportunities to bring more consumers into the whisky category.

“We were really impressed by the creativity, energy and passion for our brand that the Frank team demonstrated at pitch,” said Whyte & Mackay head of international malts Kirsteen Beeston.

“We feel we have a unique brand story to tell and so are delighted to have secured a partner that shares our enthusiasm for the vibrant Jura community that forms the lifeblood of our product.”

Frank senior associate director Lynsey Adamson added: “Jura is an iconic brand within the single malt whisky market and we are delighted to be appointed. Rarely do you get to tell such an inspiring story on a global platform, on behalf of such a tight-knit community.”

In the past 12 months, Frank has won briefs for KLM, Weetabix, Simply Business and Culture Trip, among other brands.