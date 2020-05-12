Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Bowery Farming has brought on its first comms head. Rachel Alkon, most recently principal of global policy and public affairs at Whole Foods Market, joined the indoor farming startup last week. PRWeek has all the details.

Weber Shandwick has started furloughs and layoffs. Clients such as Royal Caribbean and Anheuser-Busch InBev have cut spending, Business Insider reported. “It is something I hoped I would not have to do; it is a wrenchingly hard decision to make,” CEO Gail Heimann wrote in an internal memo. Check out Weber Shandwick’s profile in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.

Americans will experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up too early. That’s what Dr. Fauci plans to say as he testifies remotely at a hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He told The New York Times, “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.” Meanwhile, on Monday President Donald Trump reassured businesses and governors they could safely restart a crippled economy.

Quibi isn’t doing well. Its cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg blames the pandemic. "I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus,” Katzenberg told The New York Times. “Everything. But we own it.” Although the shortform video app gained 1.7 million views in its first week, it quickly departed the Apple Store's 50 most downloaded free iPhone apps and is currently ranked at No. 125. The app has been downloaded 3.5 million times, and 1.3 million of those who downloaded the app are "active users." On social media, reporters and comedians such as Billy Eichner mocked Quibi following Katzenberg’s comments.

Why rock Legend Bryan Adams is trending on Twitter this morning. He went on a rant on social media about his upcoming shows being canceled do to the pandemic. “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” he wrote. The post drew criticism on social media with some interpreting it as anti-Chinese. He deleted it from Twitter on Monday night, but it’s still on his Instagram page.