Zeno named global AOR for robotic vacuum maker Neato

REDWOOD CITY, CA: Robotic vacuum maker Neato Robotics has named Zeno Group as its global PR AOR.

Neither Neato nor Zeno would detail initiatives or activations they are collaborating on, but both said the firm is helping Neato develop an integrated campaign.

“[It] highlights the premium innovation Neato is known for driving,” said Zeno MD Todd Irwin. “While the strategy does emphasize basic building blocks like product reviews and seasonal opportunities, upcoming campaigns will focus on more creative expressions of Neato’s innovation.”

Zeno declined to disclose the size of the team working on the Neato business or who is leading work. The account will be led by the firm’s Silicon Valley office with staffers from Europe, Chicago and Santa Monica, California.

Zeno won the six-figure, year-long contract after competing in an RFP process that began last November and it signed the deal at the end of February. The company invited six agencies to pitch, said Kriselle Laran, Neato’s head of global marketing communications, via email. Neato chose Zeno after narrowing the field to three agencies. The company declined to name the other firms involved.

“In addition to Zeno’s presence in core markets, their work style and ethos matched ours and we knew this would prove essential in making fast but long-lasting progress. Neato’s integrated approach to marketing communications makes use of Zeno’s strengths, and their proven success with challenger brands made Zeno the right match for our team,” the company added.

Neato stopped working with previous agency partner Flashpoint Public Relations in December, Laran said. Flashpoint was not invited to compete in the review.

“We want to work with partners, not vendors,” Neato said, via email.

Flashpoint representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Germany-based Vorwerk Group acquired Neato for an undisclosed amount in 2017.

Zeno’s revenue grew 8% in 2019 to $79.2 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.