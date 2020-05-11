‘Double rainbow guy’ Paul Vasquez dead at age 57

MARIPOSA, CA: One of the first viral YouTube video stars, Paul Vasquez, also known as “double rainbow guy,” has died at age 57.

Vasquez, known as Yosemitebear on social media, died on Saturday in Central California, according to the Modesto Bee. The cause of death has not been released.

Vasquez shot to viral fame in January 2010 after he posted a YouTube video of a set of rainbows, in which he laughed, cried and exclaimed, “It’s a double rainbow all the way across the sky. What does it mean?” The three-minute video has been viewed 47 million times.

The Gregory Brothers, a quartet that specializes in comedy music, made a song out of his video and posted it to their YouTube channel, Schmoyoho. That video has racked up 40 million views.

The Gregory Brothers tweeted about Vasquez’s death on Sunday, noting, “We’ll never look at a rainbow again and not think about him.”

we stayed in touch with him over the years and...he was exactly as beautiful a spirit as you would hope he would be. We love you always Yosemite Bear ?????? ?? — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) May 11, 2020

Vasquez also appeared in commercials for Smartwater, Microsoft and Delta Air Lines.