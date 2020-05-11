Airbnb launches talent directory to help laid-off staff find jobs

Airbnb has made good on its word to support former employees who suffered at the hands of cost-cutting measures this month.

In a note to staff explaining the brand’s direction amid COVID-19, CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky said a public-facing website will be launched to help the 1,900 people find jobs.

The talent directory gives ex-teammates the opportunity to upload profiles, resumes and work samples for any potential employers to see.

"Throughout this harrowing experience, I have been inspired by all of you," said Chesky. "Even in the worst of circumstances, I’ve seen the very best of us. The world needs human connection now more than ever, and I know that Airbnb will rise to the occasion. I believe this because I believe in you."

The directory is one of several ways Airbnb is helping former staff.

For the rest of 2020, a significant portion of Airbnb recruiting will become an alumni placement team. Recruiters that are staying with Airbnb will provide support to departing employees to help them find their next job.

Meanwhile, the brand is offering four months of career services through RiseSmart, a company that specializes in career transition and job placement services. The employee offered alumni support systems encourages all remaining employees to opt-in to a program to assist departing teammates find their next role. Additionally, all those leaving are allowed to keep their Apple laptops.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.