Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Andy Hines, who helped create Slim Jim’s voice on social media, has died. He was 35 years old and died on May 6. Hines was a big part of the Slim Jim team and was “instrumental” in building the Long Boi Gang (the nickname for Slim Jim fans), a spokesperson for Slim Jim parent Conagra Brands told PRWeek in an emailed statement. Here’s how the brand honored Hines over the weekend.

“Message received.” That’s what Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday night in response to California assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s (D-San Diego) “F*ck Elon Musk” tweet from the night before. Gonzalez posted the tweet shortly after Musk said threatened to move Tesla out of California due to extended shelter-in-place rules. Tesla also filed a lawsuit against Alameda County to reopen its lone U.S. factory in defiance of COVID-19 lockdown orders.

Under Armour sales are plummeting. During its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, the retailer’s apparel sales dropped 23% to $598 million, footwear revenue was down 28% to $210 million and accessories revenue declined 17% to $68 million. “Since mid-March, as the pandemic accelerated dramatically in North America ... and retail store closures ensued, we’ve experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets,” Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement.

Another year of double-digit U.S. and global growth has WE positioned for success with purpose. The agency saw a 13.3% revenue uptick in 2019. “The purpose of our own company and defining what we stand for has been something we have amped up in the last year,” said CEO and founder Melissa Waggener Zorkin. “Our purpose is to use our gift of communications to move people to positive action in the world.” Check out WE’s full profile in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.

Wendy’s finally answers the question, “Where’s the beef?” The fast food chain tweeted on Sunday that its restaurants “have all the beef they need to make hot, fresh hamburgers for you.” But it explained that some of its locations are in short supply amid the national beef shortage. Wendy’s said it is standing by its principles to only use fresh beef.