Finsbury names Richard Barton as new partner

Corporate PR specialist Finsbury has appointed Richard Barton (pictured above) as its new partner in Hong Kong following his departure from Newgate after eight years.

Overall, Barton has had over 20 years of comms experience in Asia, and has advised senior executives at global MNCs on a range of issues including hostile and friendly M&A, debt restructuring and insolvency, IPOs, corporate and reputation management, crisis, litigation, public affairs and stakeholder outreach.

Ben Richardson, head of Asia, Finsbury, said: "Richard joins Finsbury at an exciting time in our expansion. There is no doubt that his equity and debt capital markets expertise, having advised on deals totalling more than US$300 billion, coupled with his extensive issues management experience, will be an invaluable asset to our clients in Asia and beyond."

Barton's entry into Finsbury marks the company's third recent senior hire in the region in recent months following Paul Yang as partner and Greater China (based in Hong Kong) and Deborah Hayden as managing director in Tokyo.

