Engine Mischief hires new creative director

Double was previously an associate creative director at Ready10, where he helped devise the widely acclaimed McDonald’s Joe Marler ‘Crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside’ campaign.

He also worked on Just Park’s recent free parking for NHS workers campaign.

Prior to Ready10 Double worked at Synergy (now Engine Sport), Frank PR and Blue Rubicon.

In the past 12 months Mischief’s Creative & Planning team has worked on award-winning campaigns for Huawei, LEGO, National Trust and First Choice, among others. The agency also picked up new clients including E.ON, Coca-Cola Light Taste and Costa Coffee.

“Hiring Greg is a further demonstration of Mischief’s relentless commitment to creative excellence, working hand-in-hand with strategic brilliance,” the agency's managing director, Greg Jones, said. “Greg brings an energy and enthusiasm that will further strengthen our world-class offer.”

Double said he was delighted to join Mischief: “Throughout my career the work I'm most proud of is when we've convinced clients to step outside their comfort zones, flex different muscles and bend their brand guidelines to deliver work that is not just pleasantly surprising, but commercially savvy too. It's my belief that this sort of work will be needed more than ever in the coming months and years.”