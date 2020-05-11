Prime wins Fortnum & Mason retainer in Hong Kong

Following a pitch, Prime has been appointed by English food and lifestyle brand Fortnum & Mason to handle PR duties in Hong Kong. The work includes the brand's retail store and soon-to-open restaurant 181 Fortnum's. In 2019, Fortnum & Mason chose Hong Kong as its first overseas venture.

Laura Southwood, managing director at Prime, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Fortnum & Mason. It is a brand I have admired ever since I can remember. We are focused on delivering the brief, which is to ensure that both sides of the business [retail store and restaurant] receive the deserved attention. We want to put Fortnum's firmly on the map when it comes to gifting and as a dining destination."

Last week, we reported that Prime was acquired by Purple which has presences in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The title of the agency will remain as Prime for the time being but a rebrand to Purple will commence in the near future.

