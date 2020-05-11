PRWeek has unveiled its annual rankings of Asia-Pacific's top PR consultancies for 2020.

The PRWeek APAC table provides key insights into the status of the PR sector in the Asia-Pacific region in the 2019 calendar year:

PRWeek Top Consultancies 2020: Asia-Pacific

Notes:

• Revenue is defined as the sum of fee income for public relations counselling.

• Revenue does not include advertising spend on behalf of clients or out-of-pocket re-billable charges.

• Figures for calendar years, rounded to nearest US$1,000.

* The agency’s 2019 and 2018 revenue and staff figures are PRWeek estimates owing to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) or agencies declining to take part.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia