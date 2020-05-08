Just briefly

People moves

CHICAGO

Bryan Specht has joined W2O Group as a group president, leading transformation, activation and marketing.

LOS ANGELES

Deadline reports that publicist Kasey Kitchen launched a new boutique public relations firm called Marque along with junior publicist Jennifer Lee, New York-based junior publicist Carly Long and Lindsay Luv as director of social media management and digital brand partnerships.

Condé Nast has hired Vice Media’s comms head Danielle Carrig to be its first chief global communications officer.

NEW YORK

Mower has promoted Mary Jane Miranda to controller.

FTI Consulting has hired Susan Donofrio as an MD in the capital markets practice, based in New York; Brian Waldman as an MD in the special situations and financial communications teams in New York; and Angelo Thalassinos as an MD and restructuring expert on the cross-segment restructuring communications team, also in New York. Donofrio was a senior equity research analyst with Macquarie Holdings, Waldman was an SVP at Teneo and Thalassinos had been at Reorg Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO

Kevin Lewis has joined Facebook as an executive communications manager. He had been senior leadership team counselor at Seven Letter,according to LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, DC

Mercury has hired Adam Bramwell as MD in its Washington, DC, office. Bramwell was most recently as chief of staff and general counsel to U.S. Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware).

Account wins

MONTREAL

Flexible, private workspace provider Breather has hired North 6th Agency as its public relations agency of record.

NEW YORK

Home security products company Kangaroo has hired SourceCode Communications as its communications agency of record.

Verb Energy has hired Diffusion to support U.S. PR initiatives including corporate and consumer media relations.

TORONTO

Kia Canada has named PR agency Strategic Objectives as its public relations agency of record.

In other news

BENTONVILLE, AR

Global integrated communications and market research company 4media Group has acquired media relations firm News Generation.

LOS ANGELES

Boutique PR and marketing services agency Bob Gold & Associates has launched a bankruptcy and litigation communications practice and hired Paul Jacobson of Denver-based SilversJacobson.