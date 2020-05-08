JetBlue’s flyover: Touching gesture or tone deaf?

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

The airline honored healthcare workers on Thursday night, but not everyone was impressed.

Blog
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

JetBlue flew three passenger planes over New York City on Thursday evening in honor of healthcare workers and first responders, joining the daily #ClapBecauseWeCare tribute.

The planes sailed at an altitude of approximately 2,000 feet as they passed over Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. 

For some, the imagery triggered memories of 9/11, especially considering the location. Others had environmental concerns

What did you think of JetBlue’s effort?

