JetBlue’s flyover: Touching gesture or tone deaf?

JetBlue flew three passenger planes over New York City on Thursday evening in honor of healthcare workers and first responders, joining the daily #ClapBecauseWeCare tribute.
The planes sailed at an altitude of approximately 2,000 feet as they passed over Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.
For some, the imagery triggered memories of 9/11, especially considering the location. Others had environmental concerns.
What did you think of JetBlue’s effort?
What’s your take on JetBlue’s flyover?— @PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) May 8, 2020