Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Brand Film Awards U.S. 2020: The Winners. Yesterday, PRWeek and Campaign held the fifth annual Brand Film Awards U.S. The film of the year was In The Time It Takes To Get There, a well-produced comedic take on the life of an influencer from Adobe, Pereira O'Dell, RSA Films and Edelman.

PR is boring and PR people are too loud; just two observations teenagers made after watching their parents work from home over the last few months. You can watch those, and the other hot takes on comms that PR pros got when they asked family members (including dogs) what they think about PR.

But what about pitching clients from home? Agency leaders agree, the in-person pitch is still preferred. But presenting for big accounts virtually has its advantages and often allows both parties to appreciate the human side of the business.

Content was the big focus for James Wright, global chairman of Havas PR Global Collective and CEO of Red Havas last year. "We really want to put content at the heart of our business," Wright told PRWeek for the Agency Business Report 2020. Globally, 2019 revenue for the collective are estimated at $225 million and U.S. revenue, at $45 million, though profitability is not where Wright wants it. "Had we not made these investments, our profitability would have been higher, but that would have been a short-term play," he said.

California won't let Elon Musk name his baby 'X Æ A-12.' On Thursday, the Office of Public Affairs of the California Department of Public Health said "A name like 'X Æ A-12' would not be allowed." Elon Musk and his partner Grimes (whose given name is Claire) explained the decision on Twitter Tuesday a day after their child was born. However, in a statement to USA Today Department of Public Health spokesperson Matt Conens explained that "vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods, and commas." Other questionable celebrity baby names include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West naming their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and Erykah Badu choosing Seven, Puma and Mars.