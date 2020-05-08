Video: ’Your job seems too boring’: Kids and partners observe PR pros in quarantine

“You’re too loud.”

“Your job seems too boring.”

That’s just a smattering of the answers PR pros got when they asked their teenage children if they had a better idea what the job entails while stuck together in quarantine.

Here’s what other children, partners and even a dog have observed over the past two months about a career in PR.

Special thanks to the following people for putting your family members and pets on the spot:

Hot Paper Lantern’s cofounder and president Ted Birkhahn; Coyne PR SVP Deborah Sierchio; The Variable’s PR account director Scott Moody; Jeremy Woolf Consulting’s principal and founder Jeremy Woolf; Zeno Group’s EVP and deputy head of consumer Jacquelyn Cox; and Hotwire’s head of consumer Laura Macdonald.