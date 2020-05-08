In this episode of The PR Week, Rema Vasan, EVP and chief innovation officer at Marina Maher Communications, discusses what it means to lead innovation at an agency.
She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Samsung Mobile awarding a $10 million social media AOR account to Wunderman Thompson, University of Texas graduates launching an agency geared toward Gen Z PR and more.
The PR Week: 5.8.2020: Rema Vasan, Marina Maher Communications
