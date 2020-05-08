The PR Week: 5.8.2020: Rema Vasan, Marina Maher Communications

Marina Maher Communications EVP and chief innovation officer Rema Vasan talks about working with influencers, as well as the latest industry news.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Rema Vasan, Steve Barrett
In this episode of The PR Week, Rema Vasan, EVP and chief innovation officer at Marina Maher Communications, discusses what it means to lead innovation at an agency.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Samsung Mobile awarding a $10 million social media AOR account to Wunderman Thompson, University of Texas graduates launching an agency geared toward Gen Z PR and more.

