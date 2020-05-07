Coronavirus Briefing: Harry Potter, willful children, veg box schemes and mom jeans

A five-year-old was pulled over on a Utah interstate headed to California. Aquatic plants are trapping and eating animals. Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe and the four-time winner of the World Beard and Moustache Championships are all featured in today’s missive. If you don’t think too hard, you might just forget we’re in the middle of a worldwide health pandemic.

Top news

An additional 3.17 million people in the U.S. filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total tally over seven weeks to more than 33 million. Economists expect the monthly jobs report tomorrow to show the unemployment rate in April was Depression-era level.

Britain’s central bank reported that the economy in the April-June quarter would be close to 30% smaller than at the end of 2019. For the whole of 2020, the economy was likely to shrink by 14%, compared to a 1% increase in 2019.

For the first time in 115 years, the New York City subway system — a 24-hour mainstay — shut down from 1:00 am to 5:00 am to be thoroughly disinfected. This new schedule will continue indefinitely.

After an intense lockdown India relaxed some of its restrictions on Monday, even as infections continue to rise — the country reported more than 52,952 cases of coronavirus and 1,783 fatalities as of today.

Some live sports are starting up again this month.

The Takeaway:

When you’re down, the only way to go is up. Right?

PR

The pandemic has crushed thousands of event productions, college graduates’ dreams of dream jobs and untold other creatives’ plans. But the artistic spirit prevails.

For the past quarter century, the first Monday in May has played host to the year’s biggest society/fashion/celebrity event: The Met Gala. Last Monday was the first ever virtual version of the soiree, still hosted by Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, and still attended by a Who’s Who of the genetically blessed. Campaign U.K. asked a selection of agencies to review the event and they had lots to say. This is a wonderful walk down memory lane of killer outfits a bunch of fantastic celebrities wore in the past. And this is a “the kids are all right” story about a bunch of Gen Z students/high fashion Twitter users who organized their own Met Gala experience.

In part two of “the kids are all right,” Thomas Moore of PRWeek shares how four graduating University of Texas at Austin students with no job opportunities in sight launched their own PR shop last month, fittingly called Class of 2020. The agency’s tagline, “For Gen-Z, by Gen-Z” plans to provide agencies and brands services that would have been handled before the pandemic by interns and early career employees.

Campaign U.K. reports that WaterWipes, the baby-wipes brand, is launching an initiative to help new and expecting parents during lockdown. The Early Days Club, created by sibling agencies The Brooklyn Brothers and Golin, is a virtual platform that addresses the challenges of bringing a baby into the world during a period of social distancing.

The Takeaway:

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Business

How to hire virtually, deliver events virtually and create a sustainable food and farming system.

In People Management, Charlotte Schaller, managing director of Aon’s Assessment Solutions, considers the challenges of hiring virtually. For many companies, the recruitment process must continue, and HR teams are trying to understand how to best assess candidates without face-to-face Interviews.

Conference & Incentive Travel has this helpful list of tips for delivering a successful virtual event.

New data from the Food Foundation shows U.K. veg box sales (boxes filled with fresh fruit and vegetables, often locally grown and delivered to a customer) increased 111% in the six weeks between the end of February 2020 and mid-April 2020. Veg box scheme businesses are calling for small government grants in order to scale up so they can meet demand.

The Takeaway:

A lot of great advice and good news in here.

Vaccines

The latest developments.

Scientists in the U.S. working on a vaccine have dubbed the expedited race “Operation Warp Speed.” As of Monday, 14 potential vaccines had been identified to focus on for development.

More than 90 vaccines are being developed by research teams in companies and universities across the world. At least six groups have already begun injecting volunteers in safety trials; others have started testing on animals. This visual guide helpfully illustrates each of the eight main vaccine designs.

In Medical Marketing & Media, Katie Milgrom, director, health at APCO Worldwide, shares a new trend in Americans’ views on vaccine safety, supporting a renewed emphasis on vaccine development in light of the current crisis.

The Takeaway:

“It’s possible there could be a vaccine by early next year,” is the new political mantra. It sounds a little optimistic, but let’s hope all concerned can speed up the process to unprecedented speeds.

The great outdoors

Gardening has zero drawbacks unless you cultivate a carnivorous plant.

MM&M recently reported that, with humans staying indoors much more, wildlife has taken to the streets. But if you’re wondering whether your newfound affection for gardening is going to scare off wildlife and destroy their habitats, “That's wrong,” Wildlife Gardening Forum coordinator Dr. Steve Head told Horticulture Week in the U.K. "Insects, snails and small mammals, which are nocturnal, are largely unaware of people as part of the garden fauna... People who have been doing office work in the garden have reported seeing plenty of birds — no sign of them being frightened off.”

The Bladderwort is an aquatic plant that photosynthesizes and produces flowers, which is about where the similarities between Bladderworts and plants end. It has no roots, no stems, no leaves, and uses a miniature trap door to snag and digest prey.

Do yourself a favor, curl up on the couch in the spot where the sun dapples and read this beautiful long-form piece about the relationship between flowers and pandemics.

The Takeaway:

A quote from the above article: “Flowers take us back to elemental truths that, in the undertow of existence, are easy to forget: Spring always follows winter, and life has a way of pushing through. They remind us that beauty doesn’t have to be useful, but can still feel as essential as food.”

Yes, please

News that has 0%–35% to do with coronavirus.

This Heineken ad is fantastic.

Anything Snoop Dogg is an automatic “yes.”

This story of a five-year-old boy getting pulled over on an Interstate north of Salt Lake City for speeding is amazing.

This video of M.J. Johnson, a four-time winner at the World Beard and Moustache Championships, who may be forced to shave off eight years of work as he takes on his latest role as an emergency worker may have jumped the shark.

Do you want Daniel Radcliffe to read you the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone? We think you do.

The Takeaway:

Next time you deny your child, consider the consequences.

Mother’s Day music

We’re off until next Tuesday per our new thrice-a-week schedule, so we’re sending all the moms out there some early Mother’s Day love.

Have a lovely day. Have a splendid weekend. Call your mom. We’ll be back next Tuesday.