Peloton global marketing head Carolyn Tisch Blodgett exits

NEW YORK: Peloton global head of marketing Carolyn Tisch Blodgett is at the end of her ride with the exercise technology company after four years.

Blodgett is set to leave Peloton at the end of this month. She is stepping down to spend “the next chapter of her life with her (growing) family,” according to an internal memo from founder and CEO John Foley and president William Lynch. She is expecting her third child this summer.

Blodgett was not immediately available for comment. A Peloton spokesperson said the company has not named a replacement for her.

Foley and Lynch said in the memo that Blodgett, who was the company’s first brand marketing hire in 2016, “played a key role in laying the foundation for Peloton’s success.”

She supported its IPO; created its social impact program, The Comeback; helped grow membership to more than 2 million; and launched its first Olympic campaign. Her tenure also included a campaign in which a husband surprises his wife with a Peloton bike getting significant social media blowback.

“It has been such an honor to help lead Peloton’s growth and have loved working with so many incredible people, most importantly our inspiring community of members around the world,” Blodgett wrote on LinkedIn.

She joined Peloton in May 2016 as SVP and head of global brand marketing and was promoted to head of global marketing last September. She was also a marketing and strategy consultant for the New York Giants and a senior brand manager at PepsiCo.

Peloton’s earnings for its fiscal Q3, which ended on March 31, painted a positive story for the company. Its revenue climbed 66% to $524.6 million, beating estimates. Total members grew from 2 million in Q2 to 2.6 million, a 30% quarter-over-quarter increase.

The company sells a connected bike that retails for $2,245 and a treadmill that costs $4,295.

Last year, Peloton promoted Jessica Kleiman to SVP of global communications.