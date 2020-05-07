Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Get your popcorn ready. The Brand Film Awards U.S. is taking place as a virtual event today. It will showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands. Don’t miss the workshop, which starts at 2 p.m. EST. And the awards ceremony begins at 4 p.m. EST. Register here!

The Trump administration has shelved the CDC’s guide for reopening the country. The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen. The Trump administration has been closely controlling the release of information amid the pandemic and has instead sought to put the onus on states to handle the coronavirus response. (Associated Press)

You already knew this, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is popular. Nintendo sold more than 13 million units of the game in its first six weeks of release. Nintendo said on Thursday that it made $3.3 billion in operating profit for the fiscal year ended in March — a 41% surge from a year ago. Profit in the three months to March more than tripled compared with the previous quarter. Sales were driven in large part by Animal Crossing, a game set on an island utopia.

Filed under “Twitter spat I wasn’t expecting.” The lead singer of Guns N’ Roses Axl Rose tweeted on Wednesday night that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is an “asshole,” with no context to explain the insult. Mnuchin, who has played a role in assembling the U.S. economic response to the coronavirus, responded by asking what Rose had done for the U.S. lately. The social-media exchange went viral.

