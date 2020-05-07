Pitch Update: Canada Life, Poland tourism, Kieran Trippier, Checkatrade, Anchor Hanover and more

Canada Life consolidates agency roster

Canada Life UK has appointed financial services specialist Vested as its strategic communications agency of record. Read more.

Polish tourism board brief

The Poland National Tourist Office has appointed travel PR specialist The Brighter Group to a brief to inspire holidaymakers to visit Poland when travel restrictions ease. Read more.

Foodhub turns to Brazen

Online food-delivery challenger brand Foodhub has hired Brazen – with the PR agency pledging to donate 10 per cent of fees from new clients to coronavirus crisis-related causes. Read more.

Big Tent Ideas Festival hires Finn Partners

Finn Partners has partnered Big Tent Ideas Festival (Big Tent) for PR and corporate communications in the UK. The Big Tent is a politically unaligned organisation, owned by the Big Tent Foundation, which seeks to improve our society and bridge divides, encouraging people to come together. Its flagship festival convenes political thinkers and entrepreneurial and cultural thought-leaders to engage in collaborative policy discussions and an exchange of ideas and innovation. Finn Partners has been asked to develop its audience base, grow its social-media presence and develop relationships with national and regional media outlets as the event – originally intended to take place on 4 July in Manchester – plans to be held vrtually.

Former FA comms chief to advise Trippier

Sports media consultant Adrian Bevington has been hired to provide PR advise to England full-back Kieran Trippier (pictured, above, in photo from Getty Images) over an alleged breach of the Football Association's betting rules. Read more.

Checkatrade hires Red

Checkatrade has hired Red Consultancy as its retained consumer PR and social media agency following a competitive pitch process. Read more.

Jam wins oil & gas client

Marketing communications agency Jam has been appointed by Dubai-based oil and gas supplier IRE Oil & Gas FZE following a competitive pitch. Read more.

Anchor Hanover extends Stand contract

Stand Agency, which has been working with not-for-profit older people’s care and housing provider Anchor Hanover for more than five years, has retained a contract to deliver integrated campaign and press office activity for the organisation. Stand Agency will work to champion later life on a national level. Activity will focus on raising awareness of the importance of actively thinking about and planning for older age, and raising awareness of Anchor Hanover’s care home and housing services. Anchor Hanover is England’s biggest provider of specialist housing and care for older people with more than 1,700 locations.

Medtech company chooses Hudson Cutler & Co

Telehealth startup MedSign has named Hudson Cutler & Co as its global PR agency of record. Read more.

TLA to handle Naran Automotive launch

Luxury PR agency TLA has been appointed to lead the campaign for Naran Automotive and the exclusive launch of a hypercar codenamed G806. Naran Automotive said its automobile combined “high-class engineering, opulent luxury, striking design and world-class innovation” and could be described as “taking purity in performance”. TLA will handle all UK and international press for the company, with a focus on high net worth focused media. The account will be led by TLA’s founder and chief executive, Charlie Mason-Pearson.

Data firm CKDelta appoints Copper

Data innovation company CKDelta has appointed Copper Consultancy to lead its national communications activity. Copper Consultancy will be tasked with delivering a high-impact national media relations strategy, while enhancing the data specialist's credentials among target stakeholders in sectors as varied as retail, utilities and mobility. CKDelta, part of CK Hutchison Holdings, designs and lab-tests bespoke data models for businesses, using diverse anonymised data sets to both understand what is happening now and to predict what is coming.