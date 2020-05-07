Movers & Shakers: Pumpkin, BrandContent, Engine MHP + Mischief, Next 15 and more

Jane Bainbridge joins Pumpkin

Creative, media and tech specialist agency Pumpkin PR has hired Jane Bainbridge as head of content. Bainbridge has more than 20 years’ journalism experience and was most recently head of editorial for Impact Magazine and Research Live, She was previously as deputy editor of Marketing Magazine, a blogger for The Independent Newspaper and a consultant media trainer. She will create content for Pumpkin PR’s clients, which include Ogilvy, Interbrand, Coley Porter Bell, Ebiquity and Beano Studios. Sarah Owen, founder and chief executive of Pumpkin, said: “I’ve been a fan of Jane’s journalism since I launched Pumpkin 21 years ago. She is a brilliant wordsmith who is always fizzing with ideas and is an expert at her craft.”

BrandContent hires Admiral’s head of digital

PR and content agency BrandContent has appointed James Cuff as associate director and creative lead. Cuff joins from FTSE 100-listed Admiral, where he was head of digital; he has previously held roles at Confused.com, The Sunday Times and Reach plc. The appointment is the third for Cardiff-based BrandContent, which is expanding its client roster to industries beyond tech and financial services.

Next 15 names next chair

Penny Ladkin-Brand – who has chaired the Next 15 Audit Committee since 2017 – will become chair of the group in February 2021, taking over from Richard Eyre. Read more.

New digital director at Engine MHP + Mischief

Engine MHP and Mischief have made their first major appointment since combining earlier this year, naming former News UK head of digital Mario Theodorou in the new role of digital director. Read more.

Burlington hires account director

Burlington, a specialist PR agency for venture capital firms and technology companies, has appointed Harry Ashcroft as account director. He joins from Ballou PR, a pan-European communications agency for technology companies, where he was a senior consultant in its London office for nearly three years. Ashcroft specialises in leading corporate PR campaigns for consumer technology firms and B2B vendors, and has advised leading brands including trivago, Expedia Group, Ecosia, the Secret Media Network/Fever, Zayo Group, ROOM and Knotel.

Ex-Publicasity owner joins Sunny Side Up

Former Publicasity owner and MD Zoe Ward-Waring has joined Nick Woods’ agency Sunny Side Up as its inaugural managing director. Read more.

DfID hires comms director

Judith Porter has been appointed director of communications at the Department for International Development (DfID), replacing Tim Singleton. Read more.