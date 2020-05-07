Canada Life consolidates agency roster, appoints Vested

The appointment follows a five-way competitive pitch process in which Canada Life consolidated three agency relationships into one.

The brief includes developing Canada Life’s corporate communication strategy and supporting individual business line objectives. This means Vested will support the financial services business at a corporate and brand level, and across its business lines: Insurance, Wealth and Canada Life Investments.

“We are delighted to be working with Canada Life as it ramps up its strategic marketing communications efforts in support of its ambitious programme delivery,” Vested UK CEO Elspeth Rothwell said.

“The business has welcomed us as a true strategic partner and extension of its team from outset, which means we are already delivering on our vision to help the organisation achieve the recognition it deserves.”

Canada Life head of PR Paul Keeble added: “We’ve been really impressed with the team’s deep knowledge of our sector, creativity and pragmatic approach. We are undertaking an ambitious journey as part of ‘One Canada Life’ and needed an agency partner who could support that ambition but also challenge us to deliver the best results for the business. Vested has brought a fresh perspective, great energy and the team are a really strong fit for Canada Life.”