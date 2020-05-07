Polish tourism board appoints UK agency

The agency has been tasked with delivering a new digital campaign to highlight how consumers are coping with their travel desires and social life during lockdown, with the aim of converting “virtual visitors” to Poland into tourists.

It will be led by The Brighter Group’s head of social, Anneka Roberts, supported by in-house designer Girda du Toit.

The Brighter Group managing partner Debbie Flynn said: “In this new media world we are facing the demand for instant escapism, and destinations need to adapt to the demand and respond accordingly.

“We are excited to create and launch engaging content that will give Brits the opportunity to visit Poland from the comfort of their armchairs over the coming weeks. Our hope is that the campaign will inspire virtual visitors to convert to real-life visitors once travel constraints allow.”

Poland National Tourist Office director Iwona Bialobrzycka said that although the impact of coronavirus on tourism is “undeniable”, she believes the industry will rebound “fairly quickly” once the crisis has passed.

“It bounced back from other significant events including the global financial crisis, SARS, influenza pandemics and 9/11. The youth market seems to be very promising as the young generation tends to be more adventurous travellers and more accepting of risk,” she said.

Head of marketing Dorota Wojciechowska added: “We feel that now is not the time to go dark with communication, [so] we are not going to push the pause button on our marketing activity [but] instead respond reactively to human sentiment with inspiring two-way content. We believe now is the time to think long-term and keep building our destination to keep it front of mind for when travel restrictions are lifted.”