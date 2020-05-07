Next 15 names Future CFO as next chair

Next 15 Communications Group – the parent company of Archetype and other marcomms agencies – has appointed Penny Ladkin-Brand, chief financial officer of media company Future, as its next chair.

She will take over from Richard Eyre, who has been chair of Next 15 for the past nine years, next February. The board plans for Eyre to continue in the role until then.

Ladkin-Brand immediately becomes a senior independent director of Next 15.

She currently serves as CFO at Future, and will move into a new role as chief strategy officer in June.

Future is a FTSE 250 global multi-platform media company whose specialist consumer and b2b brands' websites, events and magazines span tech, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education and television.

Prior to Future, Ladkin-Brand was the commercial director for Auto Trader Group. She qualified as a chartered accountant at PwC before moving into corporate finance, gaining experience of M&A in both public and private markets.

“This is a great result for Next 15. Penny is a champion of shareholder value and will bring wisdom, know-how and a strong understanding of data and technology that will contribute to the next phase of the company’s development,” Next 15 chief executive Tim Dyson said.

“I would also like to thank Richard for his stewardship over the last nine years. His guidance and overall input have played a huge part in our success.”

Ladkin-Brand added: “Next 15 is a fantastic business with exciting growth prospects. I am delighted to be moving into this new role and am looking forward to working more closely with the Next 15 businesses.”