Samsung Mobile assigns $10m social AOR account to Wunderman Thompson

SAN JOSE, CA: Samsung Mobile has brought on Wunderman Thompson as its social AOR for North America.

The account budget is $10 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. The company selected Wunderman Thompson after an RFP process that started two months ago, the source said.

A Wunderman Thompson spokesperson declined comment on the matter. Samsung representatives did not return inquiries seeking comment.

The incumbent on the account was Edelman.

Samsung Electronics is also seeking a firm for its U.S. digital marketing activity, which Edelman also previously handled, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“Edelman is proud to continue our 30-year global relationship with Samsung in multiple geographies and business units all over the world,” the agency said in an emailed statement. “However, we do not comment on specific aspects of that relationship."

Wunderman Thompson has previously worked with Samsung in markets outside of North America. In 2017, Samsung appointed Wunderman, which was merged with JWT by parent WPP in late 2018, to its pan-European CRM and loyalty account. It was not immediately clear if Wunderman Thompson is still working with Samsung in other areas of the business.

In December 2019, Wanda Young joined Samsung Electronics America as CMO. She succeeded Marc Mathieu, who is now Salesforce's SVP of strategic customer transformation and innovation.

In Q1, Samsung’s net profit fell slightly compared to the same quarter last year, but revenue rose 5.6%. Mobile profitability was also up, although shipments were down, reported The Verge.