Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Consumers want to watch and read about something other than COVID-19, according to new data from GCI Health and the Harris Poll. Their research found that more than nine in 10 are interested in non-coronavirus-related content, and 40% want stories of hope and inspiration.

So how worried is the public about the pandemic, really? Like seemingly everything nowadays, it’s a partisan issue. Democrats in swing states are much more worried about the pandemic than Republicans, and members of the GOP are also much more likely to believe the situation is getting better. Democrats are more likely to think the country has entered a recession, according to the CNBC/Change Research poll.

Can a reader who worked in advance please explain how something like this happens? As President Donald Trump toured a Honeywell plant on Tuesday, the campaign-stop-style soundtrack blared “Live and Let Die.” It was the Guns ‘N Roses version, not the original by Wings, for the record.

It feels like a lifetime ago, but the minds of healthcare communicators last year were focused on mergers, drug pricing and regulation before coronavirus hit in earnest, according to analysis in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. Plus: Check out this profile of Ogilvy.

Finally, could supply-chain issues be a boon for plant-based meat? Beyond Meat’s earnings blew away analysts’ expectations this week, and competitor Impossible Foods’ shares have also surged since mid-March, according to MarketWatch. Impossible Foods’ CFO told the website his company’s outlook is “full steam ahead.”