Sunny Side Up hires former Publicasity owner as MD

Added 32 minutes ago by Arvind Hickman

Former Publicasity owner and MD Zoe Ward-Waring has joined Nick Woods’ agency Sunny Side Up as its inaugural managing director.

Ward-Waring will take a key role in day-to-day operations, including client management, growth, recruitment, retention and culture.

She worked at Publicasity for 21 years, joining as a graduate trainee and rising to become an owner and MD. She left in 2019, five years after the agency was acquired by Porta Communications (now SEC Newgate).

Woods said Ward-Waring is admired across the industry and her appointment is a coup for Sunny Side Up.

“Bringing in senior talent isn’t easy,” he said. “I wanted someone with the nous and experience to be able to deliver consumer PR growth [and] corporate PR growth, and who also buys into and can help deliver against our vision. Zoe has it all.

“Her experience across a range of sectors and types of brief, her comfort working with C-suite execs and her willingness to graft were all considerations. I also think the team will get lots from her both personally and professionally.”

Ward-Waring said: “It feels like a particularly strong time to be joining an agency predicated on goodness. Whether it’s direct like our health, food and nutrition clients or indirect, like Chapel Down and Bosch, I think the world is really open to our philosophy.”

Sunny Side Up’s clients include Sanofi, Bosch, Chapel Down and Berry Gardens.

