FTSE 100-listed Berkeley Group hires agency for multi-brand brief

Newgate Communications has been appinted to handle comms for Berkeley Group brands St James, St William and Berkeley Homes Eastern Counties divisions. The portfolio includes projects across London, the Home Counties and the South East of England.

Newgate will manage a global campaign that aims to communicate individual brand values and build "positive and distinctive" profiles for the residential and mixed-use projects across the portfolios.

The brief covers community engagement, placemaking and sales support for more than 15 development and regeneration projects in the first year.

“We are in a unique and increasingly sought-after position to be able to support the full lifecycle of our clients’ property developments. From planning and community engagement to construction and placemaking, through to sales and lettings: the expertise is now all under one roof,” Newgate Communications partner Debbie Standen said.

“This was a key factor to our appointment – our comprehensive knowledge of what is a complex sector and the flexibility to move between these specialisms as needed throughout what can be up to a 20- or 30-year project.”

Newgate provides PR support to property clients across office space, mixed-use and residential developers; housing associations; infrastructure and transport; housebuilders; construction firms; proptech companies; real estate investment trusts (REITs), investment companies and consultancies; agents; landowners and landlords.