CommunicationsMatch, RFP Associates launch Agency Select

NEW YORK: Search and services platform CommunicationsMatch has launched Agency Select, an online RFP and RFQ selection tool, in partnership with agency search firm RFP Associates.

The platform allows clients to issue RFP and RFQ requests across the 6,000 agencies on the CommunicationsMatch platform. The pool of available firms can be short-listed using filters such as industry and communications expertise, location, diversity or professional designations and memberships. Clients can also customize the RFQ template and RFP documents. The dashboard allows side-by-side comparison of submissions.

Agency Select has been tested over the last year by a leading global financial services institution that used it to identify and retain communications agencies in multiple U.S. markets.

“Our Agency Select tools help client organizations use the same disciplined approach to engaging agencies and consultants that they use to hire key employees,” said CommunicationsMatch founder and CEO Simon Erskine Locke, in a statement. “The best practices, questions and criteria we identified in our research last year with RFP Associates are built into Agency Select, which will help hiring organizations not only select the most qualified agency partner, but help ensure stronger program outcomes and longer agency relationships.”