Finsbury guides J.Crew through Chapter 11

NEW YORK: Finsbury is handling communications for J.Crew Group’s financial restructuring.

The clothing seller became the first nationwide retailer to file for bankruptcy since the coronavirus pandemic forced a wave of store closures. Finsbury was listed as a contact on J.Crew Group’s public statement about the restructuring on Monday.

J.Crew Group operates the J.Crew and Madewell brands.

Representatives from J.Crew were not immediately available for further comment. Finsbury representatives declined to comment.

Along with filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia, the company also said it had reached a deal with lenders to convert $1.65 billion of debt into equity.

The retailer expects to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy as a profitable company. It is planning to continue day-to-day operations, said J.Crew Group CEO Jan Singer in a statement.

J.Crew Group has 14,500 employees and operates 500 stores, including J.Crew, Madewell and J.Crew Factory stores, but outlets have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Overall company sales increased 2% last year to $2.5 billion. The company posted a $78.8 million net loss during its most recent fiscal year, an improvement from the $120 million loss the year before.