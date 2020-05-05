Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Coronavirus isn’t holding brands back from (safely) celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Corona is hosting a virtual benefit concert with Dillon Francis and Diplo to support restaurant workers; Chipotle is giving away free queso; Jose Cuervo is picking up the tab on thousands of takeout orders from independent Mexican restaurants across America; and Avocados From Mexico is hosting a party on Zoom.

Big changes at United Airlines. The company plans to cut at least 3,400 management and administrative positions in October, due to the pandemic. In a memo to employees, Kate Gebo, United Airlines’ EVP of HR and labor relations, wrote, “We have to acknowledge that there will be serious consequences to our company if we don’t continue to take strong and decisive action, which includes making decisions that none of us ever wanted or expected to make.” United Airlines’ chief operations officer Greg Hart also encouraged employees to consider a voluntary separation.

“For Gen-Z, by Gen-Z.” That’s the tagline for Class of 2020, a PR agency launched by University of Texas grads who realized they were facing a dismal job outlook when the pandemic hit. The recent graduates launched the agency last month. PRWeek has all the details.

Tim Bray edited his blog post about Amazon. The VP of Amazon Web Services wrote a lengthy blog post about his decision quit the company in protest of the recent firing of his coworkers who raised concerns about protections for warehouse workers during the pandemic. On Monday night, he tweeted, “A voice I respect told me that one section of the piece was mean-spirited, so I took I took the list-of-nasty-adjectives out. Don't think it loses anything except a little color.”

Times of crisis reveal purpose and values (or lack thereof) in tech. In this year’s Agency Business Report, PRWeek talked to experts about the big tech PR trends of 2019. Plus, did you miss MSL’s profile in the report? Despite a slide in revenue and staff size, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Publicis Groupe firm in 2019, and the coming year looks even better, according to U.S. CEO Diana Littman.

