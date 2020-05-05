Agency to donate 10 per cent of new client fees to charity as it wins Foodhub account

The Manchester-based agency won the consumer and trade PR and content brief following a four-way pitch.

The brief is to deliver a 'disruptive' PR campaign to increase consumer awareness and downloads. The Foodhub app – a challenger brand to Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats – has been downloaded more than one million times.

This is alongside a b2b programme to attract new restaurant and takeaway sign-ups. Foodhub's business model means restaurants and takeaways that sign up pay zero commission. It currently works with 12,000 outlets.

Brazen chief executive Nina Webb said: “It’s always an honour to work with a new client, but never more so than right now, during these frightening times of COVID-19 when businesses and people are struggling to survive.

"We’re counting our blessings here at Brazen, and so we’re pledging 10 per cent of all new client fees we take on during the crisis to supporting the NHS and other related charities. For Foodhub, we’re honoured to be donating money to foodbank network The Trussell Trust. We want to take this opportunity to say thank you to Foodhub, to our existing clients, and to our friends and community at large.”

Foodhub chief operating officer Philip Mostyn, said: “We’ve got ambitious growth targets this year and that’s going to require a new and bold approach.

“Brazen impressed us with its creative thinking, daring ideas and straight-talking attitude. We’re really excited about the future of Foodhub with Brazen as our partner.”

Brazen is listed 119th in PRWeek's UK Top 150 Consultancies table, which launched last week, with revenue of £2.1m in 2019.