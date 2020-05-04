Join us for PRWeek Convene: Dashboard on ‘the new normal’ on May 18

PRWeek’s next virtual event is set for Monday, May 18. PRWeek Convene: Dashboard will explore how in the current climate, opening the lines of communication has become more important.

Companies must be quick to adapt to the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19 or risk being left behind. For many companies, the crisis has been the catalyst needed to fast-track technology adoption and eliminate the need for perfection in the name of innovation.

PRWeek Convene: Dashboard is scheduled for May 18 from noon EST to 2 p.m. At 12 p.m. EST, participants can join the session The Future of Teamwork, sponsored by Muck Rack. It will explore:

How to approach essential media relations tasks collaboratively in an age of remote work;

The tools and tech PR pros are using to communicate with members of the media;

What it takes to onboard, grow and manage talent remotely;

How to make a business case for CRM, collaboration and workflow technology.

Speakers include PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett, Muck Rack CEO Greg Galant and Lindsay Stuart, VP of business intelligence at Max Borges Agency. The event is sponsored by Muck Rack and D.S. Simon.

Go here for more information about the virtual event.