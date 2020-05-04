PRWeek Coronavirus Survey 2.0: The implications of COVID-19 for PR

Coronavirus has changed the world forever and everyone is dealing with the way the pandemic is impacting their lives.

To gauge the extent of this impact, PRWeek ran a poll in mid-March to take the temperature of the PR sector, from budgets to employment to client work to the effect of coronavirus-related concerns.

So much has changed in the intervening weeks and, even in such a short time, people’s view of the world and work is fundamentally different.

Whether you work in-house or at an agency, please take three minutes to answer up to 14 questions — we’ll share the results soon.