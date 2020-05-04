Bevington advises England star over FA betting charges

The former FA comms chief and Club England managing director was appointed by Trippier’s representative, Pitch International.

PRWeek understands Bevington has been handling media relations and helped Pitch and Trippier prepare a press statement.

The 29-year-old is facing a lengthy ban after being charged by the FA with breaching betting rules.

The breach relates to Trippier's £20m transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid last summer.

The FA’s Betting Rule E8 forbids players from placing a bet or advising others to bet on any aspect of the game, including transfer activity.

Trippier issued a statement in response to the allegations: “I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so. I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

He has until 18 May to formally respond to the charges. Recently, former England striker Daniel Sturridge was banned for four months after breaching betting rules.

Bevington served as a comms chief and managing director of Club England in a 17-year career at English football’s governing body.