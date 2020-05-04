Exclusive: DfID appoints new comms chief as predecessor returns to journalism

Singleton, who ran comms at the department for more than three years, has returned to journalism, having been appointed head of international news at Sky.

He began his career in journalism 30 years ago and was news editor at Yorkshire Television before moving to ITV, rising to the role of director of newsgathering for the broadcaster.

Singleton told PRWeek: "I’ve learned so much both from DFID and from the Government communications network. But the opportunity to go back into news with Sky was one that was too good to miss. I’m really looking forward to working with a fabulously talented team.”

Career path

Porter has a comms career spanning more than 20 years, across the public, private and charity sectors.

She worked as a brand manager for Procter & Gamble, on products such as Lenor and Daz, before taking a similar job at Coca-Cola.

Porter moved to the charity sector as comms director for pregnancy research and information charity Tommy’s before taking her first government comms role as strategy director for the Central Office of Information.

She then held a series of increasingly senior roles withhin several departments, including the Cabinet Office and the Department for Business Innovation and Skills, where she became its deputy director of comms.

Most recently, Porter was group director of comms and information at the Ministry of Justice, a role she held for nearly two years.

DfID

In a PRWeek study into the use of social media by government departments last summer, DfID was among the best performers for engagement with its content on Facebook and Twitter, and the most prolific on the latter platform, posting 20 per cent more than others in a 12-month period.

In October, the department’s head of media, Zoe Paxton, left for New York to become chief of media relations at the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and spokesperson for the organisation’s under-secretary-general, Sir Mark Lowcock.







