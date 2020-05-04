Oil and gas supplier IRE partners with Jam

Jam’s brief is to deliver an integrated, digital marketing strategy to help optimise IRE’s digital performance and support its growth plans.

The agency will be responsible for web design and development, SEO, social media and digital marketing in a drive to increase visibility and share of voice for IRE.

“We were very impressed with the way Jam understood our market, business objectives and ambitions, and addressed all digital and offline aspects of our brief, with a truly holistic campaign,” IRE Oil & Gas FZE managing director Dan Asher said.

“We are confident that Jam’s thorough approach, understanding of the UAE market and the digital strategy the agency has formulated will help us achieve our goals, and we look forward to seeing ongoing results.”

Jam managing director Jaime Gee said IRE was the Manchester-based agency’s first client in the UAE market and follows 18 months of strategic planning and networking in the region.

“The UAE is a leading global trade and communication hub, connecting the East and West, which provides Jam with a wealth of business opportunities,” she said.

“We have been steadily and strategically building our network in the UAE to better understand the market and the size of the opportunity, which has resulted in this fantastic win with IRE Oil & Gas FZE, along with several other exciting partnerships in the making.”

