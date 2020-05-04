Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

CBS’ former comms head Gil Schwartz died on Saturday. He was 68 and the cause of death was a heart attack. In a statement announcing his death, CBS described Schwartz as “a counselor to senior management, a mentor to future PR executives and a popular presence in every hallway. His diverse and sophisticated repertoire ranged from artful media relations and gifted wordsmithing skills to an insightful and humorous view of the media world he loved.” Schwartz, who also moonlighted as a Fortune columnist and novelist under the pen name Stanley Bing, retired from CBS following decades of service to the company in November 2018.

Qurate Retail has hired Ian Bailey as SVP of communications and community. Bailey starts in the newly created role on May 4, reporting to Qurate president and CEO Mike George. Most recently, Bailey was Abercrombie & Fitch’s comms head. PRWeek has all the details.



It’s May the Fourth, the unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans. Star Wars tweeted a video early Monday with footage from various Star Wars movies and TV shows with the overarching message of having hope that things will get better. Meanwhile, Disney and Lego are offering fans new and exclusive products, while Target, Walmart and Best Buy are offering deals on their Star Wars ranges.

"We had each other, that's how we won." From our galaxy to yours, #MayThe4thBeWithYou! pic.twitter.com/eG9OBy5Foj — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020



Popeyes is hiring musicians to record its “Love that Chicken” jingle. On Monday, the fast-food chain will kick-off a campaign to musicians nationwide, asking them to submit their recordings of the Popeyes jingle on social media using #LoveThatJingle. The brand will compensate selected musicians for their recordings and use the adaptations for communications released during the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement from Popeyes’ PR partner Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

The battle lines of corporate reputation are being redrawn. Traditionally relegated to issuing memos on topics such as open enrollment and travel policy, internal comms has taken on new importance inside modern organizations. Check out the big corporate comms trends from 2019 in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020. Plus, here’s why Ketchum CEO Barri Rafferty called 2019 a “transformational” period for her agency.