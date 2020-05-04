Forward Agency appointed by BMW and MINI Garage

Aussie PR agency Forward will work with the two brands to deliver social media strategy, content planning and creation, paid social media buying, social analytics and lead generation. BMW Sydney and MINI Garage Sydney are the flagship stores in the new AU$65M dealership that opened at Rushcutters Bay in 2019.

Linda Fabis, marketing manager, BMW Sydney, MINI Garage Sydney, said: "Forward Agency has a strength in social media marketing and will help us to be more targeted, more strategic and more creative in our use of the medium."

Forward specialises in consumer PR, influence and social media consultancy, content creation, media and influencer relations, social media consultancy, influencer marketing, and experiential and event management.

