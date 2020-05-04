Checkatrade chooses PR and social media partner

One of the UK’s leading directories of trade experts, Checkatrade, has appointed Red Consultancy as its retained consumer PR and social media agency.

Checkatrade, which was founded more than 20 years ago, has more than 39,000 trade members across the UK.

Head of PR Amy Ashford said the business is looking for a “step change” in its comms to drive an “ambitious growth plan”.

“We were looking for an agency that could simultaneously highlight how easy Checkatrade makes home improvements and repairs to consumers while communicating our commitment and support for our trade members,” she said.

“Red demonstrated it could do all that and more, with its integrated comms thinking and creative flair shining through during the pitch. Its communication and curiosity is second to none and it's felt like a part of our team from day one.”

Red Consultancy consumer and social media managing director Danny Whatmough added: “Checkatrade is a vibrant business and a household name that is disrupting an entire industry. We’ve got a simple, integrated plan to elevate the brand across PR and social, drive business and develop its reputation. We can’t wait to get going.”