Global agency Purple acquires Hong Kong’s Prime

Purple—which has a presence in Europe including London, Rome, Berlin, and Paris—has purchased Hong Kong-based lifestyle and leisure agency Prime, cementing its entry into Asia.

Purple works with international brands and talent across fashion, beauty, art, design, food, travel and property, and some of its specialities include PR, digital and influencer strategy, event ideation and execution, VIP services, brand consultancy and talent management. These offerings are now available to Asia-based clients.

The deal is said to be "business as usual" for Prime. Key management for the Hong Kong office remains the same with Laura Southwood (pictured above) as managing director and Amanda Lui as general manager. The title of the agency will remain as Prime for the time being but a rebrand to Purple will commence in the near future.

Fergus Lawlor, CEO of Purple, said: "We have been looking at Asia for a while and the opportunity to purchase Prime made a lot of sense. With the Hong Kong office, we now have people on the ground in the US, Europe, and Asia."

