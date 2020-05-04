APACD relaunches to serve industry during COVID-19

The Asia-Pacific Association of Communication Directors (APACD) is up and running once again to serve the region's in-house comms community at a critical time for corporate reputation, employee engagement and social responsibility.

The relaunch was announced after an 18-month transition period, and the association also reveals a new board and charter. It currently serves over 400 in-house comms and public affairs directors in APAC.

The relaunch follows a series of events and initiatives that have laid the groundwork for APACD's new platform to address the unique challenges of COVID-19. Last month, for example, the association launched a COVID-19 research study and webinar that was attended by about 140 in-house attendees.

Plus, the Hong Kong chapter launched a Sustainable Communications Programme that develops virtual teams of students, young talent and experienced mentors to solve problems on behalf of charities, social enterprises and NGOs.

The new board Diageo corporate relations director Azmar Sukandar (pictured above) as president, Christopher Domitter as vice-president, and Keith Morrison as treasurer. Christina Koh, Michael Chapnick, and Shravani Dang also joins the board.

APACD's Hong Kong chapter is being led by Sylvia Evans; while Singapore is co-led by Arnab Roy Choudhury and Christina Koh, and Charmaine Glase is leading the Australia chapter. Chapter leads for other countries will be announced in the coming months.

