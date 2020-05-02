PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2020 - Global PR Breakthrough
Winner of the Global PR Breakthrough category is a campaign by by Burson Cohn & Wolfe called 'Salvaging the Reputation of Fashion by Enabling the Industry to “Feel So Right” with TENCEL' for Lenzing AG.
