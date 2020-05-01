Just briefly

People moves

BURBANK

Kristen Andersen has been named VP of communications at Freeform, according to Deadline. She had worked at Netflix

NEW YORK

Deadline reports that Showtime promoted Erin Calhoun to EVP of comms. She is replacing Johanna Fuentes, who moved to Warner Bros. as its head of global communications. Calhoun had been SVP of corporate communications.

Mower has promoted Ryan Garland to senior director, digital media, Patrick Lewis to senior director, media services, and hired Jim Campbell as media supervisor.

The Hispanic Public Relations Association has added five people to its national board; Alejandra Molinari, senior PR communications manager at Intuit; Carla Santiago, acting GM at Edelman; Carlos Correcha-Price, LLYC U.S. CEO; Darcy Brito, business PR manager at Aflac; and Oscar Suris, Executive MD at Zeno Group.

Account wins

DETROIT

Consumer and consumer tech PR shop Segal Communications has been hired by tech start-up NeedAnything?

PORTLAND

3D technology PR firm Liaison has been chosen by Theia Interactive to promote its work in the architecture, engineering, and construction and virtual reality augmented reality and mixed reality spaces.

In other news…

BOSTON

Pan Communications has launched two COVID-19 resources: The Crisis Preparedness, Strategy and Recovery Resource Center and the NXT Stage Start-Up Kit: How to Use Creativity to Find Opportunity During a Downturn.

MIAMI

Working on the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Temptations Program, rbb Communications recently launched Miami Eats, a free, online directory letting customers know which local restaurants were open for takeout and delivery. The entire project was done in under 36 hours.

NEW YORK

PR Council has created a new educational program and career portal targeting college students and 2020 graduates. The free certificate program includes agency leader-led webinars on critical subject areas such as strategic planning, applying data, social media strategy, crisis communications, medical writing, etc. Instruction on commonly used tech platforms and PR measurement are also planned.

M Group Strategic Communications has launched MG | Emergence an offering to provide companies with strategic programming for short-term post-pandemic recovery and long-term growth.

LaForce has created the Future Forward Strategy Group, a specialized practice area to help brands deal with opening after the pandemic and operating in a post-pandemic world.

WASHINGTON, DC

Full-service advertising and digital marketing companies Riester has launched Riester Public Affairs, the fifth Riester location nationwide. The new firm is co-owned and led by principal and chief strategic officer Mirja Riester.